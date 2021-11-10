GODFREY – Five area businesses have been welcomed into the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership in recent weeks.

Action Logistix is an entrepreneurial warehouse staffing organization committed to serving the Greater St. Louis, Mid-Missouri, and Western Illinois metropolitan areas. The firm’s mission is to excel in finding new, innovative approaches for staffing light industrial and warehouse positions.

Located in Godfrey at 5757 Godfrey Road, the local office is one of three Action Logistix branches in the St. Louis region. As a staffing agency specializing solely in the warehouse industry, they offer anything from light industrial work to more skilled positions such as heavy machinery operators, supervisors, and machine operators.

“Our passion is customizing our recruiting process and staffing services to maximize our customers’ success. It all starts with our uniquely detailed pre-employment testing,” said Branch Manager Jennifer Shewmaker. “We are working closely with a second chance warehouse and are proud to be able to offer that service to the community.”

“We are excited to be a part of the RiverBend Growth Association,” Shewmaker added. “We joined because we hope to be able to connect with other businesses and contacts. We also look forward to working alongside the community and being an asset in this time when the economy is so uncertain.”

To learn more about Action Logistix, visit online at actionlogistix.com, call (618) 208-7552, or find them on Facebook, @ActionLogistixGodfrey.

Crown Vision Center was founded in 1961 in Alton by a local optometrist, and currently owns and operates practices throughout the St. Louis and Metro East regions. As one of the largest, most complete eye care providers in the St. Louis region, they host two locations locally, in Alton at 111 E. 4th St. and at 406 E. Broadway.

All Crown Vision Center locations are full-service optometric centers for vision correction, diagnostic testing, and consultation, and for medical vision needs such as cataracts and LASIK surgery.

“Crown Vision Center strives to be an excellent community partner, supporting the initiatives of the Riverbend while providing excellent patient care,” said Managed Vision Care Director Melissa Allison. “We believe our membership in the RBGA can help us grow through its community programs, and we also hope to create an awareness of our back-office support presence under the name of AEG Vision as we grow our staffing levels from 40 to 75 over the coming years.”

Visit online at CrownVisionCenter.com for more information, contact the 4th Street location at (618) 462-9818, or the Broadway location at (618) 462-7611. You can also find them on Facebook, @CrownVisionCtr.

ImmunoTek Bio Centers is the global leader in plasma supply. Also known locally as Freedom Plasma, they are located at 520 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

“We are encouraging everyone to consider being a part of the thousands of people who safely donate,” said Center Director Thomas Hubachek. “And we provide a safe, reliable, and predictable supply of quality biological products that meet or exceed all government, customer, and industry standards.”

To learn more about ImmunoTek and Freedom Plasma, visit immunotek.com/location/wood-river-il online or contact them at (618) 216-7321. ImmunoTek Bio Centers can also be found on Facebook, @ImmunoTekBioCenters.

ReClaim Inc. is another new member joining the Growth Association from Wood River. Located at 473 N. Wood River Ave., it is a local family-owned and operated junk removal company. Opened by the Henson Family in 2020, ReClaim was founded after recognizing the need for compassionate, efficient, and convenient property cleanout services.

Offering commercial and residential junk removal, ReClaim will haul anything from single items, garage or attic clutter, electronic waste, construction debris, hoarding cleanups, and more. “You name it, we likely haul it,” noted Marketing Manager Adrianna Lock. “The ReClaim team handles the heavy lifting, hauling, and item sorting for donations, recycling, reuse, or proper disposal.”

“We are thrilled to service the Riverbend community and look forward to helping our fellow members reclaim their space,” Lock added. “By joining the RBGA, we aim to further involve ourselves in the community, stay up to date on happenings and events, and increase awareness of our services. The RBGA offers valuable resources and connection opportunities to grow and network within the local community, and we are further thrilled to become a member.”

For more information about ReClaim Inc. and the services they offer, visit online at reclaim-inc.com or contact them at (618) 471-9118. They can also be found on Facebook, @ReClaimInc.

Spectrum Business is a division of Charter Communications dedicated to providing superior Internet, phone, and TV services to small businesses across 41 states. The company provides a fiber-rich, nationwide network that delivers over 99.9 percent network reliability as well as more speed and bandwidth to meet the needs of business owners and their employees.

Account Executive Jim Zarlingo is the new business representative for Spectrum Business assigned to service the RBGA footprint.

“I am the lead liaison to the resources Spectrum provides to the small business community. As a 20-year veteran of the communications industry who has worked with businesses of all sizes, my aim is to be a leading community resource for the local businesses as it relates to all their communications needs,” said Zarlingo. “Beyond the services I can provide, I’m happy to lend my expertise to a business and consult with them on who and where to turn to for their communications needs and questions. I have resources throughout the industry that I’m happy to share with those who need them.

To learn more about Spectrum Business, visit business.spectrum.com online or contact (618) 444-6016. Spectrum Business can also be found on Facebook, @spectrumbusiness.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend.

