RIVERBEND - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) will host its Annual Dinner Meeting where they will be honoring community leaders and those that have helped strengthen the Riverbend area. The Annual Dinner Meeting will be held January 24th, 2019 at the Commons on Lewis & Clark Community College Godfrey campus. The event will begin at 5:30 PM with networking and registration; dinner will be at 6:15 PM with the program beginning at 7 PM. The Annual Dinner Meeting will be in coordination with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau who will be honoring their Spirit of Tourism Award winner.

The RiverBend Growth Association will be honoring the 2018 Small Businesses of the Month, the Chairs of active committees, and the 2018 Chairman, John Roberts of Roberts Motors. During the program, the RBGA will be expressing gratitude to the members of the 2018 Board of Directors for their service to the Riverbend. The RBGA will say thank you to those who are leaving the Board of Directors, and welcome new members to the Board of Directors. Chairman John Roberts will be handing over the gavel to the 2019 Chairman Rob Schwartz, TheBANK of Edwardsville.

All members of the RiverBend Growth Association are encouraged to attend this annual event to show their support of the Riverbend Region. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are available as well. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight and recognition at the event, the Growth Association’s website, and social media page. If you are interested in an individual ticket or a sponsorship please visit our website at www.growthassociation.com, call the office at 618-467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship deadline is January 16th, 2019.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community

