GODFREY, IL., November 10, 2011... The RiverBend Growth Association along with GoldMark Coin & Bullion is hosting a gold party on Tuesday, November 15th from 11am-2pm and 4-6pm in the conference room at the RiverBend Growth Association, located at 5800 Godfrey Road, Alden Hall in Godfrey. Bring in your old, unwanted, outdated gold or jewelry and old or rare coins. Professional gold buyers will assess the items and give instant payment. Tell your family and friends. RSVP to receptionist@growthassociation.com or call 467-2280.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

