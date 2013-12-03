RiverBend Growth Association Offering Trip to India for Area Business Leaders & Residents
The RBGA will hold an informational meeting at the Holiday Inn Alton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd about an adventure of a lifetime to India.
A group of business leaders and area residents will be journeying to India on September 16 – 24, 2014.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The RiverBend Growth Association is offering a group rate of $2,499 per person, available to Growth Association members and non-members, for an exciting 9-day mostly-inclusive trip to experience the wonders of India.
Trip includes:
- Round Trip airfare from Chicago O’Hare to Delhi including taxes
- Deluxe hotels
- Daily buffet breakfast
- Comprehensive sightseeing
- Visit to the Taj Mahal
- Elephant ride in Jaipur
- Airport Transfers
- English speaking tour director
- Unlimited mineral water on board coach
- Luggage handling
- Business networking
Those interested in the trip should call the RBGA office at 618-467-2280 for a brochure and registration form. More information can be found on the website at www.growthassociation.com. The question and answer session on December 3rd will include a speaker from Indus travels and a recent traveler to India.
More like this: