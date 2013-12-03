The RBGA will hold an informational meeting at the Holiday Inn Alton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd about an adventure of a lifetime to India.

A group of business leaders and area residents will be journeying to India on September 16 – 24, 2014.

The RiverBend Growth Association is offering a group rate of $2,499 per person, available to Growth Association members and non-members, for an exciting 9-day mostly-inclusive trip to experience the wonders of India.

Trip includes:

Round Trip airfare from Chicago O’Hare to Delhi including taxes

Deluxe hotels

Daily buffet breakfast

Comprehensive sightseeing

Visit to the Taj Mahal

Elephant ride in Jaipur

Airport Transfers

English speaking tour director

Unlimited mineral water on board coach

Luggage handling

Business networking

Those interested in the trip should call the RBGA office at 618-467-2280 for a brochure and registration form. More information can be found on the website at www.growthassociation.com. The question and answer session on December 3rd will include a speaker from Indus travels and a recent traveler to India.

