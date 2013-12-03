The RBGA will hold an informational meeting at the Holiday Inn Alton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd about an adventure of a lifetime to India.

A group of business leaders and area residents will be journeying to India on September 16 – 24, 2014. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association is offering a group rate of $2,499 per person, available to Growth Association members and non-members, for an exciting 9-day mostly-inclusive trip to experience the wonders of India.

Trip includes:

  • Round Trip airfare from Chicago O’Hare to Delhi including taxes
  • Deluxe hotels
  • Daily buffet breakfast
  • Comprehensive sightseeing
  • Visit to the Taj Mahal
  • Elephant ride in Jaipur
  • Airport Transfers
  • English speaking tour director
  • Unlimited mineral water on board coach
  • Luggage handling
  • Business networking

Those interested in the trip should call the RBGA office at 618-467-2280 for a brochure and registration form. More information can be found on the website at www.growthassociation.com.  The question and answer session on December 3rd will include a speaker from Indus travels and a recent traveler to India.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Glen Carbon Business Owner Admits to Selling Misbranded Male Enhancement Supplements

Aug 8, 2023 - Duckworth To Visit Thailand, Indonesia & The Philippines To Continue Work Strengthening Ties Throughout Southeast Asia

Sep 13, 2023 - Alton Marina Prepares for Travelers on America's Great Loop

Aug 9, 2023 - SIUE’s Martinez Furthers Field Knowledge through Immersive River Trip in Utah and Arizona 

Jul 29, 2023 - MCT Announces Fall 2023 Service Changes

 