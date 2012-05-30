GODFREY, ILL., May 30, 2012. . . Experience Costa Rica with Collette Vacations and enjoy high standards in accommodations, rich natural wonders and explore an outstanding variety of life in the nature preserves of Braulio Carillo National Park, Tortuguero National Park, La Tirimbina Biological Reserve and Arenal Volcano Rain Forest. Seek out amazing sights and sounds with your fun and experienced guide.

The RiverBend Growth Association is offering a group rate of $2,349 per person, available to Growth Association members and non-members, for an exciting 9-day nearly all-inclusive trip to experience the wonders of Costa Rica. Available dates are Oct. 6-14; Oct. 27-Nov. 3; Nov. 3-11 and Nov. 10-18.

Trip includes:

Round trip international airfare from Lambert International Airport

Hotel accommodations for 8 nights

14 Meals (8 breakfasts, 6 dinners)

All in-country transportation

English-speaking tour guides

Entrance fees to tourist attractions

Those interested in experiencing Costa Rica are encouraged to attend a pre-tour briefing on June 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the RBGA office. A questions and answers session will be administered by Collette’s tour manager and Monica Bristow who recently returned from Costa Rica.

Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association says, “The 9-day tour is packed with remarkable educational and cultural opportunities in a beautiful setting.”

Space is limited so those interested in taking advantage of this great value are encouraged to call the RiverBend Growth Association at (618) 467-2280 today to make a reservation. More information is available at www.growthassociation.com. Email inquiries may be sent to info@growthassociation.com

The River Bend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the River Bend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. For development opportunities in the River Bend, please visit www.riverbendprospector.com

