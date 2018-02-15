ALTON -The RiverBend Growth Association has named Sheppard Morgan & Schwaab Inc its Small Business of the Month for February.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on Sheppard Morgan & Schwaab contact them at (618) 462-9755 or visit them on-line at http://smsengineers.com or visit them on Facebook.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

