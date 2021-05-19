GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Robert J. Diaz, CFP®, AAMS-Edward Jones its Small Business of the Month.

Robert Diaz is a process-driven financial advisor committed to providing timely advice and excellent customer service to his clients. He best serves families and businesses that have a long-term investment philosophy and values a relationship with their advisor to partner as they work towards their financial goals. Robert commented, “In my almost 10 years with Edward Jones, I take comfort and confidence in the path my clients are taking to reach their financial goals .” Robert was born and raised in the Alton area and now lives in Godfrey with his daughter, Ava, and wife, Samantha.

The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Robert Diaz for being selected as our May 2021 Small Business of the Month!

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity, and community service.

For information on Robert J. Diaz, CFP® contact them at (618) 465-4660 or visit them at 221 Market Street in Alton Illinois, or online at www.edwardjones.com. Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

