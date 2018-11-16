ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Old Bakery Beer Company as its Small Business of the Month for November.

Old Bakery Beer Company has been named November’s Small Business of the Month! The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to their line-up of all organic beers, their restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer and highlight the vast array of produce and artisan goods available in Southern Illinois & Eastern Missouri.

The Old Bakery Beer Company was born in early 2015 after they were introduced to the beautiful old Colonial Bakery building in downtown Alton, IL. Part of the building started its life as a bakery in the late 1800’s. After a fire in 1929 and a series of remodels, additions, and changes in ownership, the building remained a bakery until the early 1980’s when it shut down. They have tried their best to keep the building’s history alive, and their name is just a small piece of that endeavor.

The Old Bakery Beer Company hosts “Drink for a Cause” nights on the 3rd Thursday of every month to raise money for local charities. They host numerous other fundraisers for organizations including Backstoppers, SIUE Friends of Music, The Nature Institute, Sierra Club, and more. They have donated over $10,000 in cash and products in 2017.

