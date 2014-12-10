Riverbend Growth Association names Kitchen & Bath Outlet Center as Small Business of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, IL., December 10, 2014... The RiverBend Growth Association today named Kitchen & Bath Outlet Center its Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Kitchen & Bath Outlet Center, contact them at 618-463-8818 or visit www.kboutlet.com . Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip