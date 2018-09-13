GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Jeff Lauritzen – COUNTRY® Financial as its Small Business of the Month for September.

Jeff Lauritzen – Country® Financial, in Godfrey, has been named September’s Small Business of the Month! Jeff enjoys taking care of his clients by making sure they are protected. He enjoys meeting new people and learning about how he can help them. Jeff likes the flexibility of his career that lets him attend his kids' events and be a part of the community.

Jeff Lauritzen is involved in a multitude of community organizations including, but not limited to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, East End Improvement Association, United Way of Southwestern Illinois, North Alton Godfrey Business Council, United Methodist Village, and Reach Out And Read (ROAR). He is also very involved with the RiverBend Growth Association. He has served as a Board Member, and currently, he is involved with the RiverBend CEO Program and the Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee.

To contact Jeff Lauritzen – Country® Financial, call 618-466-2128, email jeff.lauritzen@countryfinancial.com, or visit him at https://representatives.countryfinancial.com/jeff.lauritzen. They are located at 3001 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, IL. 62035. Their hours are Monday through Thursday 9AM-5PM and Friday 9AM-4PM.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

