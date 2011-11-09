RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION NAMES HEITZ OPTICAL COMPANY AS SMALL BUSINESS OF THE MONTH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL., November 9, 2011... The RiverBend Growth Association today named Heitz Optical Company in Alton its Small Business of the Month. The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For more information about Heitz Optical Company please call 618-465-1712. Article continues after sponsor message The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip