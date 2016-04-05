Riverbend Growth Association names Goulding's Jewelers as Small Business of the Month
ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Goulding’s Jewelers its Small Business of the Month.
The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information Goulding’s Jewelers contact them at (618) 465-6629 or visit http://www.gouldingsjewelers.com/ .
Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
