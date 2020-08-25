EDWARDSVILLE - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Cork Tree Creative as its Small Business of the Month for August 2020.

In 2009, Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed formed Cork Tree Creative with the intent to provide clients with marketing services to include graphic design, website design and public relations that were all-inclusive and under-one-roof. Since then, the team at Cork Tree Creative has grown, expanding services to include modern-day marketing. They offer their clients multiple options and numerous platforms to spread the word about their products and services. Some of those options and platforms include search engine optimization, Google Analytics, social media, premium promotional supplies for businesses looking for customized products, and other digital marketing services.

Cork Tree Creative is both Women’s Business Enterprise Nation Council (WBENC) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certified. The WBENC certification validates that they are 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women. The WOSB certification has increased Cork Tree Creative’s visibility on a national scale, providing them the opportunity to prove their marketing and public relations expertise in federal contracting opportunities.

Cork Tree Creative is the perfect combination of creativity, knowledge, and passion. Their main goal is to understand their client’s business, their needs, and their goals for success. They take all the information and data their clients provide them with and create a custom marketing program that suits that business. Cork Tree Creative works with their clients to attain the leverage their clients desire with ideas, teamwork, and their years of marketing prowess. The Cork Tree Creative team has fun working together and they laugh a lot. This has translated into a long list of happy, steadfast clients that continue to utilize their services time and time again.

Cork Tree Creative is located at 105 Plaza CT, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025, and they can be reached by phone at 618-656-7333. Visit their website, that they designed themselves, www.corktreecreative.com. Make sure to follow them on Facebook @CorkTreeCreative, Twitter @CorkTreeCreativ, and Instagram @corktreecreative to stay up to date with what the business can offer.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

