GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today named Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic its Small Business of the Month.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information about Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic, contact them at (618) 433-9333 or visit www.bemiswildermanchiropractic.com.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

