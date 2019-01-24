SEE VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association held their Annual Dinner Meeting Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Community to present the Growth Association Awards and The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau Spirit of Tourism Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

John Roberts, Chairman of the RBGA, called the meeting to order with the nomination and welcoming of four new board members to the association; Jeff Lauritzen of Country Financial, Stan Scott of Illinois American Water, Tom Berry of Jackson Lewis P.C, and Denis VonderHaar of Hearst Publications.

Before presenting the first of the awards for the night, outgoing board members Karen Wilson, Alan Meyer, Karen Cooper and Cindy Smalley were also thanked and recognized for their dedication the RBGA.

This year's Chairman’s Award was present to the entire Riverbend community for the effort and sense of support and positive energy generated around town from the My Alton efforts.

“All the support of various Riverbed businesses and organizations needed,” Roberts said. “This effort and the huge level of support and positive energy has impacted us all.”

After recognizing the Small Business of the Month winners from 2018, the Growth Association welcomed the newly elected Chairman of the Board, Rob Schwartz.

“I am honored to have been elected by the board as Chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association,” Schwartz said. “I look forward to working with the new board members as well as returning members. This year we looking for improved events and new benefits, as we strive to make membership a value proposition for all of our members, as you are the heart of our association.”

More like this: