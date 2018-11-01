ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) will be holding a Membership Drive Promotion from November 1st, 2018 through November 30th, 2018!

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

As a chamber of commerce, we actively promote the recruitment of new members into the organization as well as retaining the current membership. We do this through a variety of benefits such as our communication pieces, networking events, event sponsorships, training opportunities, business to business resources, referrals and more. Membership with the RBGA entitles you and your business to benefits that will strengthen your position in the community. Whether you are looking to brand your business through our networking events or utilize our Prescription Drug Card, your membership with the RBGA shows your commitment to the Riverbend community. Through your membership with the RBGA, you and your business may be featured in our membership communication pieces, such as our monthly Business Edge newsletter, Let’s Talk radio hour with WBGZ or through captioning of photos from our many events.

If you refer a business or organization to join the RiverBend Growth Association and they join, you will receive a $25 Universal Gift Certificate; the organization or business must be an inactive member of the RiverBend Growth Association for at least the past three years. These Universal Gift Certificates can be spent at RiverBend businesses listed here https://goo.gl/EnLYzf.

To become a member of the RiverBend Growth Association you can either go to our website at www.growthassociation.com and click the “Join” button at the top of the page, or you can call the office at 618-467-2280 and ask for Trish Holmes, Director of Member Services. If filling out the online application make sure the business puts you in the “referred by” tab to be eligible to receive the Universal Gift Certificate.

