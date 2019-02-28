(Bethalto, IL – February 22nd, 2019) The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Illinois Institute of Massage. The Illinois Institute of Massage’s mission is to help students become confident and intuitive massage therapists to facilitate the well-being of others while creating a unique approach to massage therapy. Their faculty consists of some of the best and most talented massage and bodywork professionals who are committed to sharing their academic and professional expertise with their students.

The Illinois Institution of Massage, the only massage school in the Riverbend Area, will provide adequate training in all areas concerning massage therapy including anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and pathology as well as professional techniques necessary to perform on a client base. To offer a truly well-rounded program the Illinois Institution of Massage makes certain that their faculty brings to the classroom a wide range of knowledge, including eastern and western modalities, herbalism, spa, and clinical massage experience. Their instructors have university degrees and multiple certifications from local and nationwide schools; several philosophies and training programs are represented within their faculty.

The vision of the Illinois Institute of Massage has three core principles: integrated healing education, excellence in everything, and community-centric. The Illinois Institute of Massage demonstrates the therapeutic benefits of massage, to help create responsible, professional massage therapists who can serve and educate the community. Their students continually demonstrate excellence as they successfully pass their National Boards with a 98% cumulative Pass Ratio. They also educate the community, developing awareness of ways to facilitate healing and wholeness in body, mind, and spirit. They offer community service and outreach programs as well.

You can visit the Illinois Institute of Massage at 961 E. Airline Dr. East Alton, IL 62024. Their phone number for more information is 314-283-3342. Make sure to like and follow their Facebook account, or visit their website at iimschool.com. Congratulations to the Illinois Institute of Massage on your Grand Opening!

