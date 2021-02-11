GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

Cee Kay Supply

Ken Laboube Account Manager

305 N Old St. Louis Road

Wood River IL 62095

(618) 254-4090

https://ceekay.com/

Cee Kay Supply is the largest family-owned independent distributor in the Midwest. We supply products such as Industrial & Specialty Gases, Microbulk & Bulk Gases, Dry Ice & Dry Ice Blasting, Welding Equipment & Supplies, Welder Rental & Repair, Welding Automation, Cutting Tables, Robotic & Laser Systems, Industrial Vending & Inventory Management, Fume Extraction, Safety Equipment, & Weld Training (Individual & Corporate).

Industries we currently serve include Manufacturing, Universities/Research/ Laboratory/Medical, Construction/Contractor, Food & Beverage, Government & Municipalities, Metal Fabrication, Mechanical Contractors, Scrap Metal, & Cannabis/Extraction.

With our retail locations throughout Missouri & Illinois we offer a combination of products, services, & technical support to meet your expectations.

Prairie Travel

Judith Johnson Owner/Travel Agent

Alton IL 62002

(618) 500-7021

facebook.com/prairietravel

With a focus on individual client needs, Prairie Travel devotes the time necessary to plan the perfect vacation. Whether it is a cruise, all-inclusive vacation, tour, honeymoon, or road trip; we strive to make your getaway memorable! Traveling during rapidly changing times can be stressful; Prairie Travel will answer all your questions and help you navigate travel regulations during these uncertain times. If you would like quotes, or have any question regarding travel or travel regulations, please contact me at any time!

The RiverBend Growth Association is proud to have these two fine organizations join its membership.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

