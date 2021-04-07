RiverBend Growth Association Announces New Members For March 2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The RiverBend Growth Association is proud to announce new members joined the organization during the month of March 2021. Goff & Dittman Florists & Gift Shop 302 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002 (618) 433-1817 Rachel Clothier, Owner www.goffdittmanflorist.com The oldest family florist in the area since 1948 with a shop in Edwardsville has a second location now open in Alton. They carry a wide variety of fresh flowers, plants, memorials, gifts, and home décor. Delivery service is offered to the Alton and Edwardsville area and surrounding areas. Junior League of Greater Alton P.O. Box 727

Alton, IL 62002 (618) 468-JLGA Maggie Partipilo, President Article continues after sponsor message http://juniorleaguealton.org/ The Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. Their newest community impact project, the Junior League Locker, addresses clothing insecurities for young children through partnerships with local school districts. Ardico Water, LLC 1014 W County Road

Jerseyville, IL 62052 (314) 320-8119 Adam Andre, Owner ardicowater.com Ardico Water is a subscription service offering water purifiers for your business or home. No longer will you need to exchange large tanks or get refills; this system connects to your existing water supply so you never run out. Second Street Developments, LLC

d/b/a Alton Cracker Factory 205 E Broadway

Alton, IL 62002 (618) 917-4466 Michael Kelly, Owner Alton Cracker Factory provides upscale lodging options for travelers of all types, catering specifically to business travelers and others with fully outfitted apartments, competitive rates, and is a convenient walkable location in Downtown Alton, IL. We have a studio and 2-bedroom apartments, all with beautiful river views and outdoor deck seating, full kitchens, and in-suite laundry. Nightly, weekly and monthly rates. Please visit us at www.AltonCrackerFactory.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip