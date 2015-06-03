Riverbend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: . Computer Specialists - Bethalto IL . Innovative Dentistry for Complete Health - East Alton IL Article continues after sponsor message . Investment Planners, Inc. - Godfrey IL . Marathon Pipeline - Wood River IL The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip