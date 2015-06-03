GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

. Computer Specialists - Bethalto IL

. Innovative Dentistry for Complete Health - East Alton IL

. Investment Planners, Inc. - Godfrey IL

. Marathon Pipeline - Wood River IL

 

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

