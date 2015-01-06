RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
January 6, 2015 2:37 PM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey – Godfrey, IL
- Med Resources Inc. – Alton, IL
- Sweet Sisters Cakes and Confections – Wood River, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
