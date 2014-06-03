Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
June 3, 2014 11:44 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY, IL., June 3, 2014…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Bush Backhoe
- Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community
- Josephine's Gift Shop & Tea Room
- Twin River Services NFP Ltd.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
###
More like this: