GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Jerseyville Economic Development Council: Partners in Progress

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

115 E. Prairie St

Jerseyville, Illinois 62052

217-556-8696

Jedc-il.us

JEDC Partners in Progress is a not-for-profit economic development corporation dedicated to implementing a 5-year strategy designed to promote job growth and financial investment along the Rt. 67 Corridor. Our strategy focuses on four areas:

1. Development of the Mid-American International Gateway Business Park.

2. Leveraging local funds to secure federal & state investment for infrastructure including Rt. 67 expansion.

3. Marketing the Mid-American International Gateway Business Park and the entire Jersey-Madison-Greene County region.

4. Training a skilled workforce ready to fill jobs created

Little Knights, Inc.

Shannon Knight, Owner/Director

1100 Airport Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

618-208-0426

Knightsdaycare.com

Little Knights offers the opportunity for children to develop physically, socially and cognitively, according to their individual learning style. Our center considers each child’s unique personality and adjusts to their temperament and rate of development. Curriculum is planned to enhance and challenge individual needs, interests and abilities. Activities and relationships occur in a healthy, positive and relaxed environment in which well-qualified staff provide personal attention, guidance and nurturing to each child. Little Knights is a licensed center with an in-home daycare feel. Our class sizes are small so that each child can get the one on one attention they need and deserve at a young age.

SI Medical Center

Donald Baker, President

3 Professional Dr. Suite C

Alton, IL 62002

618-433-9300

Simedicalinc.com

"Our program assists you in controlling your appetite. Medical, pharmaceutical, and nutritional supplements also provide ‘fat burning’ assistance and energy support. Our patients typically experience a weight loss of 10-20 pounds in the first month. If you have any questions about the services that we offer or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact us. Look better and feel better with the help of SI medical weight loss."

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

