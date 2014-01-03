Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
January 3, 2014 9:40 AM
Listen to the story
The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- American Water Resources
- Wood River Levee & Drainage Dist
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: