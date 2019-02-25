Riverbend Growth Association announces new members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL. February 25, 2019 - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: 5 Aces Life Coaching: “5 Aces is my entity that hopes to come alongside people to help them achieve their goals. The name comes from the 4 Aces that are strength areas in every person. I represent the wild card that helps channel those strengths into breakthroughs at a whole new level. I am a native of South Dakota, a resident of the River Bend for over 30 years, have over 20 years’ experience in sales, have been a scratch golfer, earned my Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and teach a 5 year goal accomplishment program called the 5 X 5 since 2004 to both individuals and businesses. Please visit my website (5aceslifecoaching.com) for testimonials and additional background,” Roger Bruce, Owner. 5aceslifecoaching.com. 618-917-4034 Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club: Contact person Greg Naughton. 3109 Godfrey Road Godfrey, Illinois 62035. 618-466-3042. Thesportsmensclub.com. Illinois Institute of Massage: Illinois Institute of Massage has just opened its new location on 961 E Airline Dr. East Alton, IL. Serving both Illinois and Missouri, Illinois Institute of Massage offers professional career training in Massage Therapy and prepares students for successful careers in the wellness field including spa, medical, and sports specialties, as well as owning their own business. Additionally, Illinois Institute of Massage partners with area employers to provide highly trained and quality candidates for positions in spas, salons and a variety of other settings. This organic synergy enables local community consumers to enjoy high quality massage therapy services for both relaxation and health purposes. Illinois Institute of Massage is approved to provide training and award certificates by the Division of Private Business and Vocational Schools of the Illinois Board of Higher Education. If you're interested in learning more about becoming a massage therapist or employing one of our graduates, please contact Illinois Institute of Massage at (314) 283-3342 or iimschool.com. Director of Operations, Chris Brown. Napp, Allan L., Attorney at Law: Allan Napp devotes the majority of his time representing those individuals that have been injured as a result of the actions of others. Over 80% of his time is spent in litigation handling personal injury claims. He has taken over 400 cases to trial during his legal career. He prides himself on individual client representation, getting to know his clients, and tailoring their case to best suit his client's needs. No matter how big or small the injury, every case is given the same careful consideration and expertise. Client's initial consultation is always free of charge. Allan Napp began his legal career as an Assistant State's Attorney in the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. He also represents the City of Alton and City of Grafton. He has previously represented the Village of Godfrey. Allan Napp lives in Godfrey, Illinois with his wife, the Honorable Judge Kyle Napp and their three children. He is a lifelong resident of Madison County as were his parents and grandparents. He has three times been elected a precinct committeeman and serves on the Madison County Central Committee. Areas of Practice - Personal Injury, Product Liability, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Slip-N-Fall Cases, Construction and Workers' Compensation Cases. Education - Saint Louis University School of Law, St. Louis, Missouri - Juris Doctoris; University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri - B.A. Political Science. Bar Admissions: Illinois, 1991; Missouri, 1999; U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois, 1995; U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, 1995; U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois, 1995. Professional Associations and Memberships - Madison County Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association, 1996 - 1997 President, Madison County State's Attorney, 1990 – 1993, Chairman of the Godfrey Township Democrats. 307 Henry Street, Suite 145 Alton, Illinois 62002. 618-465-2311. Sknlawyer.com/napp.html. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip