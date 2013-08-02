Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
August 2, 2013 9:14 AM
The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Crisis Food Center of Alton
- Pillar To Post Professional Home Inspection of Alton
- Professional Bookkeeping Resources, Inc. of Edwardsville
- Route 3 Films of St. Louis, MO
- Shelter Insurance of Godfrey
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
