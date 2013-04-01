Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
April 1, 2013 10:05 AM
GODFREY, ILL., April 1, 2013…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Card Marketing Inc., O’Fallon
- Christmas Wonderland, Alton
- Crafty Paradise, Alton
- Mid America Audiology Group, Alton
- My Time Day Spa, Godfrey
- NAI DESCO, O’Fallon
- RE/MAX Integrity Realty Group, Glen Carbon
- Simmons Law Firm, Alton
- Woodstock Bar & Grill, Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
