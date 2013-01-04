Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL... The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Alton Fence and Door of Alton

Andy’s Auto & Tire Service of Alton

Garner’s Tree Service of Alton

Hodge Service of Alton

Northwestern Mutual of Alton

Russell Cellular-Godfrey Verizon Wireless of Godfrey

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.