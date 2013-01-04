Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
January 4, 2013 9:31 AM
GODFREY, ILL... The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Alton Fence and Door of Alton
- Andy’s Auto & Tire Service of Alton
- Garner’s Tree Service of Alton
- Hodge Service of Alton
- Northwestern Mutual of Alton
- Russell Cellular-Godfrey Verizon Wireless of Godfrey
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
