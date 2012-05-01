RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., April 30, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Altonized Community Federal Credit Union of Alton

Chocolate Air of Godfrey

Current Realty, Inc of Godfrey

Del’s Construction of Brighton

LegalShield of Alton

Madison County Computer & LAN Services of Edwardsville

RE/MAX Express of Godfrey

Riviera Maya Restaurant of Alton The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.