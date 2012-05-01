RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
May 1, 2012 8:54 AM
GODFREY, ILL., April 30, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Altonized Community Federal Credit Union of Alton
- Chocolate Air of Godfrey
- Current Realty, Inc of Godfrey
- Del’s Construction of Brighton
- LegalShield of Alton
- Madison County Computer & LAN Services of Edwardsville
- RE/MAX Express of Godfrey
- Riviera Maya Restaurant of Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
