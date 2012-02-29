Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., February 29, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Chadco Welding & Fabrication of Grafton

First National Bank of St. Louis of Godfrey

Imo’s Pizza, Alton Pizza LLC of Godfrey

Security Finance of Alton The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.