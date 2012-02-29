Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
February 29, 2012 11:21 AM
GODFREY, ILL., February 29, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Chadco Welding & Fabrication of Grafton
- First National Bank of St. Louis of Godfrey
- Imo’s Pizza, Alton Pizza LLC of Godfrey
- Security Finance of Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
