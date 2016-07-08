GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: 

  • American Air – Wood River, IL
  • LaBest Pet Resort & Services – Edwardsville, IL
  • Ruby's – Edwardsville, IL
  • Foxes Grove – Wood River, IL
  • Integrity of Godfrey – Godfrey, IL

