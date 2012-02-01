RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS
February 1, 2012 2:27 PM
GODFREY, ILL., February 1, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Barton Properties, LLC of Alton
- Blanquart Jewelers Gold Buying Exchange of Alton
- Buckmaster Tax Service of Alton
- CJD E-cycling of Brighton
- Crawrford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc of Edwardsville
- Edward Jones – Tom Tavolacci of Godfrey
- First Bank of Jerseyville
- Gateway Foundation of Caseyville
- Ge-Gee’s Inc of Bethalto
- Hunter & Johnson P.C. Attorneys at Law of Godfrey
- Kiffmeyer Tax Advisory Group, Inc of East Alton
- Parrot Heads of the Riverbend of Brighton
- ProRehab of Alton
- Servicemaster Facility Maintenance by TDC of Bethalto
- Sherwin Williams Paint Co of Alton
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
