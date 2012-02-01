RIVERBEND GROWTH ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., February 1, 2012…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Barton Properties, LLC of Alton

Blanquart Jewelers Gold Buying Exchange of Alton

Buckmaster Tax Service of Alton

CJD E-cycling of Brighton

Crawrford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc of Edwardsville

Edward Jones – Tom Tavolacci of Godfrey

First Bank of Jerseyville

Gateway Foundation of Caseyville

Ge-Gee’s Inc of Bethalto

Hunter & Johnson P.C. Attorneys at Law of Godfrey

Kiffmeyer Tax Advisory Group, Inc of East Alton

Parrot Heads of the Riverbend of Brighton

ProRehab of Alton

Servicemaster Facility Maintenance by TDC of Bethalto

Sherwin Williams Paint Co of Alton The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.