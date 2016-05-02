RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
May 2, 2016 12:32 PM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services, Inc. – Godfrey, IL
- Mother Hen Photography – East Alton, IL
- Riverbend Kitchen & Millwork, LLC – Alton, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
