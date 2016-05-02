GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Abbey Graphic Design & Support Services, Inc. – Godfrey, IL
  • Mother Hen Photography – East Alton, IL
  • Riverbend Kitchen & Millwork, LLC – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

May 27, 2024 - Record Military Vehicles Highlight 157th Alton Memorial Parade

Jun 4, 2024 - Miles Davis Jazz Scholarship Recipient Jacob Schaper Recognized for Hard Work and Dedication to Studies

Dec 7, 2023 - Lauritzen's COUNTRY Financial Receives December Small Business Award

May 31, 2024 - Riverbend Family Ministries Receives $20,000 Donation from Marathon Pipe Line LLC

Feb 14, 2024 - Alton River Dragons Named 2024 Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Partner Of The Year

 