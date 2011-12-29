Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, ILL., December 29, 2011…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members: Copying Concepts of St. Louis

Olive Oil Marketplace of Bethalto

Precision Electrical & Lighting of Bethalto

Widman Construction, Inc of Godfrey The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.