Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members
December 29, 2011 11:57 AM
GODFREY, ILL., December 29, 2011…The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Copying Concepts of St. Louis
- Olive Oil Marketplace of Bethalto
- Precision Electrical & Lighting of Bethalto
- Widman Construction, Inc of Godfrey
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
