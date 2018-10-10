WOOD RIVER – Riverbend Family Ministries is hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Dinner on Thursday, November 1st at the Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel.

This year’s dinner will highlight achievements made by Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) throughout the year, including remarks from RFM’s Executive Director, Tammy Iskarous. The keynote speaker is Michelle Raby, a Southern Illinois native and author of the book, To Be Known. Her book tells her story on how broken beginnings can be redefined into breathtaking purpose and promise.

“We are blessed to have Michelle Raby as our Keynote speaker this year,” said Iskarous. “I’ve watched her grow from the brokenness of her past hurts to the boldness of her present faith. She has a warrior's heart for those most vulnerable and leads with a humble grace that radiates God love and her identity in Him. I am blessed to call her friend and can't wait for you to hear her incredible story of growth and healing.”

“It’s such an honor to be coming back to a place that once gave me hope,” said Raby. “A place I found healing through serving. I’m proud to be a part of an organization that advocates for children and their families.”

Michelle Raby now resides in California with her family and is an Outreach Pastor at Capital Christian Center.

“Because of Riverbend Family Ministries people from all walks of life are saying YES! Yes, to volunteering, yes to hope and yes to kids and their families. After recently relocating back to the area I am so excited to be involved again and know that what our community does truly will make an impact. It’s so exciting to see it come full circle,” said Raby.

Doors will open at 5:30pm and dinner will be served at 6:00pm, attendance is free to the public. Please RSVP by going to www.RiverbendFamilyMinistries.com.

