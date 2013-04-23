WOOD RIVER, IL., April 21st, 2013 . . . “We are so pleased to be recognized as a United Way of Greater St. Louis funded agency,” said Tammy Iskarous, executive director.“ Because of their standard of excellence and their confidence in what we do, this funding allows our agency to work with youth and families in crisis, most of the time due to violence and/or addiction, to achieve self-sufficiency.”

Thanks to the wonderful partnership with United Way of Greater St.Louis, goals of the Youth Development and Achievement Programs will be accomplished through collaboration amongst partnering agencies like Safe from the Start, RAVEN, Pathways Counseling, Client Service Department, CASA, Riverbend Youth on Fire, and others. Housing program collaborating agencies under one roof enhances the cooperative nature of these support mechanisms to better provide their services in a collective manner. With the United Way funds awarded, Riverbend Family Ministries will dedicate these resources to sustaining and expanding the community resources so that youth and families that are exposed to violence and/or have already begun displaying violent behavior can obtain the nessecary tools to resolve conflict in a healthy enviroment.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: