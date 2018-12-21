ALTON - The streets are lit up throughout the Riverbend with Christmas lights as Christmas approaches next Tuesday.

Residents throughout out the area have put their yards and creativity in decorating them on display as the whole city seems to be covered in Christmas wreaths and colorful lights, spreading some cheer throughout neighborhoods such as upper Alton and Storyland subdivision in Godfrey.

If you or someone you know has a yard filled with lights and decorations that help spread the holiday spirit throughout the community submit a photo to Riverbender.com on Facebook or to news@riverbender.com.

