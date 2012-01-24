Godfrey, Ill. – It’s not too late to register your child for the Riverbend Children’s Chorus. Open registration is being held now through Friday, Jan. 27.

Riverbend Children’s Chorus is offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Preparatory Music division and is open to all students in grades one through eight. Previous choral experience is not necessary.

Barbara McHugh is returning to lead the singers this spring semester. McHugh, an Alton native, was the vocal music director at Parker Road Elementary School in Florissant, where her students consistently participated in area honor choirs as well as American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs.

Article continues after sponsor message

McHugh, who was one of the original directors of the Riverbend Children’s Chorus, also is a former associate director of the St. Louis Children's Choir. As a Lewis and Clark adjunct professor, she taught piano and elementary music methods courses, and she brings more than 25 years of

teaching excellence and directing experience to this group.

The Riverbend Children’s Chorus will perform several times during the spring semester—including a featured performance of “March Madness” with the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir on Tuesday, March 27. The choir also hopes to reprise its summer appearance with the Alton Municipal Band.

The Riverbend Children’s Chorus meets each Tuesday evening from 5-6 p.m. in the Ringhausen Music Building on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark.

Semester tuition is $60. To register your son or daughter or for more information, please call the music office at (618) 468-4731 or Preparatory Music Coordinator Susan Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

More like this: