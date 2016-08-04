GODFREY – RiverBend Children’s Choir at Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting young singers to join for the 2016 fall semester.

The group is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grade. The choir meets in the Ringhausen Music Building on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark with weekly rehearsals on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m.

Tuition is $60 for the season, which runs from Sept. 6 - Nov. 29.

The choir participates with the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition on occasion, in addition to offering its own performances. RiverBend Children’s Choir has performed with the Upper Alton Handbell Choir as part of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Christmas concert.

Choir Director Barbara McHugh has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. McHugh also is a piano instructor in the L&C Music Preparatory department.

“The choir is for children who enjoy singing, and it gives them an outlet as well as an opportunity to explore a variety of choral styles,” McHugh said. “The students work together and develop skills they can use in any choral experiences.”

For information or to register, call Lewis and Clark’s Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

