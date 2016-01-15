GODFREY – RiverBend Children’s Choir at Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting young singers to join for the new season starting with the 2016 spring semester.

The group is open to boys and girls in second through eighth grade. The choir meets in the Ringhausen Music Building on L&C’s Godfrey campus with weekly rehearsals from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The choir participates with the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition on occasion, in addition to offering its own performances. Recently, the RiverBend Children’s Choir performed with Upper Alton Handbell Choir and as part of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Christmas concert.

Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey, is the choir’s director. McHugh taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. She is also part of the Music Preparatory Department at L&C as a piano instructor.

“The RiverBend Children’s Choir is for all students who love to sing,” McHugh said. “It gives those who love to sing an outlet, and helps develop skills that can be used in any choral experience.”

Tuition is $60 for the season, which runs from Tuesday, Jan. 19, to April 12.

For more information or to register, please call Lewis and Clark’s Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.

