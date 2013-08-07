The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Tuesday August 13, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. The meeting begins at 8:30 am and the opportunity for open networking is available before and after the meeting. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Becky Bodenstab will be presenting a review and helpful information from Michael Maher’s book “The Seven Levels of Communication” as part of the speaking presentation.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

