ALTON - The Riverbend CEO Trade Show is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave. in Alton.

The Riverbend CEO Program is a program dedicated to guiding seniors in high school through entrepreneurship. They achieve this throughout the year by introducing a select group of students to important business people within the community in order to grasp the idea of running your own business.

By the end of the year, each student will have created their own business. Not only will students in CEO create their own business, but they will also get the chance to create a class business with the others in the class.

Skills such as networking, marketing, and working well with others are taught by each other and business people in their community. With 40 to 50 tours and speakers set up, the CEO program is constantly busy covering new grounds of business.

Through this program, you will be able to discover if entrepreneurship is for you, connect with amazing mentors, and have the accomplishment of creating your own business within a years time. Not to mention, these students will receive two dual semester courses with Lewis and Clark Community College, as a whole putting them one step ahead of other students.

