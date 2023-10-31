JERSEYVILLE - The former Riverbend Axe Throwing location in Jerseyville is undergoing a rebrand and change in management. “Axe & Ale” Co-Owners Christina and Chris Herren are bringing their vision for Jerseyville’s latest entertainment destination to life with a soft opening later this year and a grand opening next year.

Axe & Ale will combine “the thrill of axe throwing with the comfort and camaraderie of a neighborhood pub,” according to a press release from Christina. The duo are transforming the space, striving to create an inviting atmosphere for families, groups, and individuals to have a “memorable experience.”

The soft opening of Axe & Ale is scheduled for Nov. 27, 2023. The event will allow the community to “get a taste of what's to come.” The grand opening, set for sometime in January of 2024, will feature “exciting activities, special promotions, and a chance for guests to meet the Herrens and their friendly staff.”

"We're absolutely thrilled to become a part of Jerseyville's tight-knit community," Christina said. "The warmth and welcome we've received from the local residents and businesses has been heartwarming, and we can't wait to give back and provide an exciting, family-friendly venue for everyone to enjoy."

After living all over the country, the Herrens decided to settle in the Jerseyville area and contribute to its vibrant and growing community. Chris, who was born in Alton, sees this endeavor as a return to his roots.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to Axe & Ale and create lasting memories for our community," Chris said. "We're committed to making this a place where people of all ages can come together, have fun, and enjoy the best of what Jerseyville has to offer."

For more information and updates on Axe & Ale, visit their Facebook page or their website at axeandalejv.com

