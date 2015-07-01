River Road Closed
As of 3:30pm on June 29th, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) closed the Illinois Route 100 River Road in both directions from Alton to Clifton Terrace due to flooding. Barricades will be placed on Route 100 at the city limit sign and will remain in place until further notice. Lanes will remain open for local business traffic. For more information or assistance call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
