GODFREY - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Upper Mississippi River Restoration (UMRR) Program continues to make progress on the Piasa and Eagles Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project, which has been taking place 8 miles upstream of Alton, IL since 2021. The focus of this project is to deepen both side channel and backwater habitats as well as create three new islands, all of which will benefit a multitude of fish and wildlife species. The project will also enhance boating access from Piasa Creek to the Mississippi River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, construction has been put on a fall work stoppage due to waterfowl hunting season, but work is scheduled to resume on December 27th. Once resumed, the work will focus on dredging the side channel between IL Rt. 100 and Piasa Island. The dredged material is being used to fill rock rings to create the three new island habitats. Completed construction of this project is scheduled to conclude in 2025. During construction, the river will remain open to recreational users, however, construction equipment and dredge pipe may block portions of the side channel.

The Piasa and Eagles Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project is funded by the UMRR and sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For more information on this and other UMRR projects please visit: www.mvr.usace.army.mil.

More like this: