ALTON - There was an art show at the corner of Third and Langdon Friday night.

In the backyard of a duplex housing several staff members of Old Bakery Beer Company, a canopy and cork boards were erected to display several works of art by local artists as acoustic music resounded from under a back deck. This display of local art was the brainchild of Amanda Thomas, who called it the "River Rat Showcase."

"Our idea with starting River Rat Productions and having events like these is to take art and music shows out of traditional spaces, to make them more approachable," Thomas said in an email. "We want to engage all kinds of people from different walks of life by changing the venue every time and having shows in places people wouldn't expect. I really hope people feel like they are part of an artistic community when they come to our shows, and that we can take that feeling all over town. I want everyone to feel welcome to come out and engage with some great local artists."

Article continues after sponsor message

Thomas indicated another similar show was in the works, but did not say where it would be or what artists would be involved.

Friday's showcase included several mermaid-themed works by local artist Rachel Cope as well as several prints by Sarah Walters, among other artists. Music was provided by a range of local musicians, including Biff K'narly of Biff K'narly and the Reptilians and medieval bard C is for Cadaver. An electronic set was performed in the living room by electronic savant Hopeistayhidden.

The event was free for anyone who happened upon it to enjoy, and tacos were even provided for those in attendance.

More like this: