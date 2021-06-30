BURLINGTON, Ia. - Both Josh Johnson and David Harris had two hits each as the Alton River Dragons lost a 3-0 lead and gave up four runs in the home half of the fifth inning in an 8-4 loss to the Burlington, Ia., Bees in a Prospect League baseball game played Tuesday evening in Burlington.

It was the first game the Dragons had played since their Sunday afternoon home game against the Quincy Gems was suspended due to rain with Alton leading 4-3. The game will be resumed at Quincy at a date to be announced.

The River Dragons scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to take their 3-0 lead, but the Bees scored a run in the fourth to cut the Alton lead to 3-1, then scored four times in the fifth to take the lead for good and added on one in the sixth and two in the seventh, while the Dragons scored their final run in the top of the seventh to make the 8-4 final

Johnson hit a solo home run in the third as part of his two hit, two RBI night at the plate, while Harris also hit a solo shot in the fourth for his only RBI in a two-hit game. Blake Burris of Edwardsville and Boston Merila had the only other hits for Alton in the game.

Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial got the start on the mound and pitched two-and-a-third innings, giving up a hit while striking out one, Matthew Reed went two innings, allowing three runs on only one hit while walking four and fanning three, Geoff Withers of Civic Memorial threw an inning-and-two-thirds, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out three, Bryce Einstein pitched the seventh inning, giving up two runs on three hits while fanning one and Tyler Bell pitched the eighth, walking one and fanning three.

The River Dragons and Bees play again tonight, this time at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in a 6:35 p.m. start, then Alton stays at home to face the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots on Thursday in a 6:35 p.m. start, plays the Hoots at O'Fallon on Friday in another 6:35 p.m. start and hosts the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., in a Fourth of July weekend set, playing Saturday and Sunday, with both games starting at 4:35 p.m.

