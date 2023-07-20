CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Cape Catfish scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held the Alton River Dragons to four hits in the game to take a 9-0 win over the visiting River Dragons in a Prospect League game Wednesday afternoon at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The loss is the seventh in the last eight games for Alton and are now 5-12 in the second half of the league's split season, currently in fourth place in the Prairie Land Division. The team's overall record fell to 15-29.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Catfish scored twice in the second inning on a RBI single by Jacob Danneman and a RBI infield single by Chris Hall to give Cape a 2-0 lead. The Catfish then went ahead 4-0 in the third when both Cal Kilgore and Danneman were hit by pitches with the bases loaded to force home the two runs, then went ahead 8-0 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kilgore to center and a three-run homer by Quinton Borders to give Cape an 8-0 lead. The Catfish scored their final run in the eighth when Dante Zamudio forced Caden Bogenpohl at second, with Kaden Jeffries scoring the final run to give Cape its 9-0 win.

A.J. Pabst had two hits for the River Dragons, while Edwardsville's Drake Westcott and Chase Bloomer had the other Alton hits. Alex Rodriguez started on the mound and was tagged with the loss, going three innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one and striking out three, with Nolan Wilson going two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking one and fanning two, Dimitri Ivenic pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and walking won while also fanning two and Aiden Joaquin pitched in the eighth, allowing one runs on one hit, walking one and striking out one.

The River Dragons will have Thursday off, then play at Cape again Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. then play at the Danville Dans Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and return home to Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against the Terre Haute, Ind., REX Sunday evening at 5:35 p.m. Alton then go back on the road to Marion to play the Thrillville Thrillbillies Monday at 6:35 p.m. and the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then returns home for a game against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The River Dragons then go back on the road for a two-game series at the Burlington, Ia., Bees July 27-28, with both games starting at 6:30 p.m. and end next week at home against Danville July 29 at 6:35 p.m. and O'Fallon Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

More like this: