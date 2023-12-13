ALTON - The Alton River Dragons on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, announced the resignation of Head Coach Steve Maddock.

Dallas Martz, the River Dragons’ general manager, said the club is already looking for candidates to fill the important position for the Alton team.

“After being named to the position in September, Coach Maddock has decided to step down from his role,” Martz said in a statement. “The search for a new head coach will commence immediately, and the Alton River Dragons are committed to finding a qualified and dynamic leader to continue the team's success. We have already talked to a couple of candidates.“

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League in Alton. The River Dragons won the 2022 Western Conference Champions in just their second season as a franchise.

Martz said he is very excited about the future of his summer baseball club.

“We are looking for someone with summer baseball experience,” he added. “It is a grind with 56 games scheduled in 62 days and it takes a special person for that. Also, if an individual has relationships in college baseball that also helps us in recruiting.

Martz said there are already some players committed for the 2024 season in Alton and he said the team will again have “a local flavor.”

He thanked the fans for their support of the Alton team in 2023 and said it was a very successful year for the River Dragons on the economic front. He said he hopes that trend also continues in 2024 and he wants to continue that solid relationship with the River Dragons’ fans.

