June 8, 2012 ALTON – Progressive punk rock band River City Sound plans to hold a benefit on June 23 for The Riverbender.Com Community Center while celebrating the release of their upcoming CD, “Young Forever, Part One.”

Doors will open at 9 p.m. for all to tour the Center; the band takes the stage 10 p.m., with WLCA 89.9 FM sponsoring and broadcasting the show. Since the show benefits the Center, the band is asking for a suggested donation of $3.00. The benefit concert will be open to ages 18 and up.

“We’re really excited to partner with the Riverbender.com Community Center by holding our release show at their awesome facility,” said bassist Derek Spencer. “It’s important to us to give back to the community and we’re excited to play at the same time as helping raise funds to help youth programs.”

The Center is planning additional shows throughout the summer with the next event planned for July 14 with The Cadigan House.

“I’m thrilled to start this concert series as a fundraising effort to help us expand our programs and activies to benefit the youth of our community,” said Executive Director John Hentrich. “This is a great chance for everyone to see the full potential of the Center; it’s really a great place to see a band play!”

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

